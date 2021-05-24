District 62 offering free meals

As the school year comes to an end, Des Plaines School District 62 officials will distribute boxes containing two weeks' worth of meals to needy families on Monday at Algonquin Middle School, 767 E. Algonquin Road. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food distribution will resume June 28 and continue June 28, July 12 and Aug. 9, a spokeswoman said.