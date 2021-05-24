District 62 offering free meals
Updated 5/24/2021 12:05 PM
As the school year comes to an end, Des Plaines School District 62 officials will distribute boxes containing two weeks' worth of meals to needy families on Monday at Algonquin Middle School, 767 E. Algonquin Road. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Food distribution will resume June 28 and continue June 28, July 12 and Aug. 9, a spokeswoman said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.