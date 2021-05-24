Daily cases of COVID-19 drop by almost 43% in a month, but deaths rise

Average daily cases of COVID-19 have dropped by nearly 43% in May compared to April, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Monday.

New COVID-19 infections this month are averaging 1,724 in contrast with the daily tally of 3,015 in April.

However, an average of 28 people have died daily from the virus in May, about six more individuals a day than in April, or a nearly 27% increase.

The two numbers might seem contradictory, but COVID-19 fatality trends typically "tell you what the situation was a month ago," Dr. Jonathan Pinsky, Edward Hospital's medical director of infection control and prevention, explained recently.

Many individuals succumbing to the respiratory virus now have been in the hospital for weeks, experts said.

New cases of COVID-19 numbered 933 Monday, the third time in a week infections dropped below 1,000, and 10 additional people died of the virus, IDPH reported.

Although individuals in their 70s and older constitute the majority of COVID-19 fatalities, one woman in her 20s and another in her 30s were among the 10 deaths announced Monday.

On Sunday, 36,358 more COVID-19 shots were administered, a drop from the average that reflects a lag in reporting from CVS pharmacies, the IDPH said. The seven-day average is 76,133.

The federal government has delivered 13,360,615 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 10,940,769 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,085,890 people -- 39.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines are not yet approved for children ages 11 and younger.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses several weeks apart, while Johnson & Johnson's version needs just one shot.

So far, Illinois is meeting all metrics for a full reopening of the state June 11, although masks will be required in a number of situations.

Hospitals statewide were treating 1,393 COVID-19 patients Sunday night, and overall that metric has decreased by 11% in May compared to April.

Patients in the hospital with the virus average about 1,734 a day in May; that number was nearly 1,955 a day last month.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.2% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,376,411 and 22,633 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 33,010 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Weekend COVID-19 data can reflect delays in reporting from counties and other entities.