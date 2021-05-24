COVID-19 update: 36,358 more vaccinations, 933 new cases, 10 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 933 Monday, the third time in a week infections dropped below 1,000, with 10 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Sunday, 36,358 more COVID-19 shots were administered, a drop from the average that reflects a lag in reporting from CVS pharmacies, the IDPH said. The seven-day average is 76,133.

A total of 65% of Illinois adults have been given at least one vaccine shot.

The federal government has delivered 13,360,615 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 10,940,769 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,085,890 people -- 3 9.9% of Illinois' 12.7 million population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Hospitals statewide were treating 1,393 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.2% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,376,411 and 22,633 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 33,010 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Weekend COVID-19 data can reflect delays in reporting from counties and other entities.