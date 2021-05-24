Cook County offering free Six Flags tickets with COVID-19 shots Wednesday

Health officials will give out free tickets to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee on Wednesday at Cook County's mass vaccination clinics. Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

As an incentive to put COVID-19 vaccine shots into arms, Cook County health officials will hand out 15,000 tickets to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee at its mass sites on Wednesday.

The giveaway will continue as long as supplies last, and they are open to everyone ages 12 and older getting a shot. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov, and walk-ins also will be accepted. For location information, go to myshotcookcounty.com/locations.

The free admissions come as more and more younger Illinoisans are getting inoculated. Federal regulators approved Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 12 through 15 on May 12. State records Monday showed 107,774 teens and tweens in that age bracket have gotten their first shot.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates have dipped dramatically from a peak in mid-April, indicating that most residents who wanted to be inoculated have done so. Now, public health officials are using perks like tickets to encourage those who may be hesitant about vaccinations.