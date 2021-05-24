Batavia man sent to prison for six years

A Batavia man was sentenced to six years in prison Monday for domestic battery..

Steven C. LeMons, 51, of the 600 block of Park Street, was convicted in September of two counts of felony domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal trespass of a vehicle.

On Feb. 11, 2020, LeMons and the victim had an argument at their home. LeMons attempted to leave in the victim's car.

The victikm stood in front of the car and tried to reach through the driver's-side window to take the keys. LeMons drove off with the victim hanging on until she was thrown from the car, suffering minor injuries.

LeMons was also convicted of felony domestic battery in 1995, 2005, 2016 and 2018, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Assistant State's Attorney Hillary Sadler noted the prison sentence reflected the "seriousness of the defendant's criminal behavior and his history of domestic violence" and thanked the victim for her "willingness to confront him and hold him accountable."

LeMons will receive credit for time served in the Kane County jail.