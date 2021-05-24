Aurora police investigating shooting that injured one person
Updated 5/24/2021 12:13 PM
Aurora police say they are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 800 block of North Lake Street, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department. Officers were at the scene Monday morning, the post says, and the victim was taken to the hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
Additional details were not immediately available. Police say there is no immediate threat to the community.
