 

Aurora police investigating shooting that injured one person

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 5/24/2021 12:13 PM

Aurora police say they are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of North Lake Street, according to a Facebook post from the Aurora Police Department. Officers were at the scene Monday morning, the post says, and the victim was taken to the hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

 

Additional details were not immediately available. Police say there is no immediate threat to the community.

