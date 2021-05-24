Arlington Heights police release sketch of suspect in battery of girl walking to school

Arlington Heights police released this sketch of a man suspected in the battery of a girl walking to school on May 17. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police on Monday released a sketch of a man suspected of touching a girl on her walk to school a week ago.

Authorities said the battery took place about 9 a.m. May 17, near Valley Lane and Pinetree Drive, just south of Ivy Hill Elementary School.

The girl reported that after the man approached and started talking to her, he touched her buttocks, according to a police department bulletin. The girl ran away, and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as a dark-skinned man, possibly Black, 30 to 40 years old, about 6 feet tall, with an average build. The man had a goatee and wore a blue surgical mask, which was pulled down.

Police on Monday also updated their description of what they believe the suspect was wearing: black sweatpants and a pink shirt.

Any information and inquiries can be directed to police at (847) 368-5338.