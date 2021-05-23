The Week That Was: Fatal Arlington Hts. crash, DuPage auditor recount, Peggy Kinnane's sold

Today we debut this feature rounding up some of the last week's top suburban news and giving a little look ahead.

Arlington Heights police say they don't know why an off-duty Chicago police officer was speeding before his SUV struck a utility pole and ended up in a backyard, in a violent Monday morning crash that caused his death.

A DuPage County judge has ordered a full recount of the November race for DuPage County auditor, ruling there are enough ballots in question to potentially overturn the results. Incumbent Republican Bob Grogan lost to Democratic challenger William "Bill" White by 75 votes.

After 20 years of serving up pints and anchoring Arlington Heights' downtown business district, Derek and Michelle Hanley are selling Peggy Kinnane's Irish Pub & Restaurant. The Hanleys said they have sold it to a local couple who remind them of themselves.

Mundelein will host a colorful, fast-paced event this summer featuring a full day of amateur and professional bicycle racing. Hundreds of riders will be in town July 19 as part of the Intelligentsia Cup road racing series held over 10 days.

A Villa Park man is facing murder charges after killing the mother of his 3 children, authorities said. 25-year-old Marco Rubio is accused of stabbing 24-year-old Esmerelda DeLuna six times during the domestic attack Wednesday evening.

The former Indian Lakes golf course in Bloomingdale will open as a 5-mile walking, running and biking path, at least while the village decides on long-term recreational use.

The owner of Chicago's Alex Super Deli is planning to relocate to the former Le Francais building at 269 S. Milwaukee Ave. on Wheeling's Restaurant Row. The suburban deli would have a different name.

The week ahead: First in-person meeting

Lake County Forest Preserve District commissioners will meet in person for the first time in more than a year Monday. The panel's operations, planning and finance committees meet at 9 a.m. in the courtyard of the Adlai E. Stevenson Historic Home in Mettawa. The public is invited to join in an exterior tour of the home and service building. .

The week ahead: New headquarters

U.S. Waterproofing will cut the ribbon Tuesday on its new Schaumburg headquarters at 81 Remington Road. The 65-year-old company brings nearly 190 employees to the renovated building. U.S. Waterproofing made $3.5 million in improvements to the property, above and beyond its purchase price.

The week ahead: Morton exhibit

Towering, humanlike sculptures with earthen elements now grace the Morton Arboretum grounds as the Lisle tree museum prepares to open its newest outdoor exhibit Friday. Delayed a year due to the pandemic, the five nature-inspired figures aim to evoke a sense of awe and wonder in South African artist Daniel Popper's exhibition, Human+Nature.

The week ahead: Elgin homeless discussion

With summer on the way and COVID restrictions loosening, businesses and residents in downtown Elgin wonder if they will again see homeless people congregating in parking garages and outside their establishments. Elgin PADS officials will share information this week about how they are enhancing programming to better assist the local homeless population.