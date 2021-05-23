Feder: Tribune editor calls newsroom's future 'uncertain'

Colin McMahon, editor-in-chief of the Chicago Tribune and chief content officer of Tribune Publishing

From the top down, employees of the Chicago Tribune are bracing for an ominous future under new owners.

Alden Global Capital, the New York-based hedge fund known for undermining local journalism, is expected to close Tuesday on its purchase of Chicago-based Tribune Publishing. Shareholders approved the transaction Friday.

"What comes next for Chicago Tribune and for our newsroom is uncertain," Colin McMahon, editor-in-chief of the Chicago Tribune and chief content officer of Tribune Publishing, told staffers in an internal email.

"I expect to get some direction next week when our new owners officially take over. Until then, take a breath, practice your craft, control what you can," he wrote.

For Robert Feder's full report, visit www.robertfeder.com.