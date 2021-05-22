Newly proposed Illinois legislative maps already being blasted as inaccurate, unfair

This is the proposed state Senate redistricting map for Chicago and the suburbs. www.ilsenateredistricting.com

This is the proposed state House redistricting map for Chicago and the suburbs. ilhousedems.com/redistricting

Newly proposed legislative maps that were drawn by the General Assembly's Democratic majority and would shape the state House and state Senate for the next decade already are coming under fire from Republicans and independent organizations.

Whitney Barnes, a spokeswoman for Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods, blasted the maps, which were released Friday night, for what she called a lack of detail.

"The Democrat majority is uninterested in providing the transparency that Illinoisans so desperately want from their government," Barnes said. "It is unreasonable to think the general public will be able to digest and understand them."

Criticism also came from an alliance of 13 groups that advocate for good government, racial equality and other causes. With members including the League of Women Voters and the Better Government Association, the coalition decried the mapmakers' use of population estimates rather than actual census figures, saying the process undercounted Illinoisans by tens of thousands of people.

"The decisions by our current lawmakers will disenfranchise tens of thousands of voices for a decade by creating representative maps that do not include them," the groups said in a joint statement. "Everyone should count. Everyone deserves representation."

Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the national census. States are required to draw new boundaries for legislative districts in response to shifts in population.

The number of Illinois' legislators -- 59 senators and 118 representatives -- doesn't change, only the boundaries of their districts.

The Illinois constitution doesn't specify what data lawmakers are to use when redrawing maps, although they have traditionally relied on final census figures.

Delays in the 2020 census caused by the pandemic and other issues mean the official, block-level census numbers won't be available until Aug. 16, weeks after the June 30 deadline set in the state constitution for completing the redistricting process.

As such, state Democrats relied on other data, including the Census Bureau's American Community Survey, to draw the proposed maps. That survey is based on a sample of households around the country.

The maps also incorporate suggestions gathered during public hearings held across the state.

It's up to the General Assembly to approve district boundaries. If lawmakers don't meet the June 30 deadline, a bipartisan commission could take over the process.

The proposed maps can be viewed at ilsenateredistricting.com and ilhousedems.com/redistricting.

Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego said she believes legislative staffers worked hard to ensure the maps follow the law and that the people who shared input during public hearings are represented.

"Now, as a legislator, I'm going to look to make sure that that is what, in fact, happens," Kifowit said.

The public can provide more feedback during additional hearings this week.

Hearings are set for 4 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Wednesday. In-person and virtual testimony will be accepted. For details, visit ilga.gov.

• Daily Herald staff writers Steve Zalusky and JJ Bullock and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.