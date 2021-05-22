More than 5 million Illinois residents fully vaccinated

Illinois now has more than 5 million fully vaccinated residents, the state Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

On Friday, 76,652 doses of vaccine were reported administered, and the number of fully vaccinated residents reached 5,037,643. The state said 64% of adults have received at least one dose and 47% are fully vaccinated based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The department also reported 1,108 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 43 additional deaths. The deaths included 21 people from Cook County, including a man in his twenties.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 15-21 is 2.3%, up slightly from the previous day.

As of Friday night, 1,401 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 202 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those numbers were all down from the previous day.