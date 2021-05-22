Hawthorn Woods motorcyclist seriously injured in Long Grove crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist from Hawthorn Woods was seriously injured after striking another vehicle with his bike about 8:30 a.m. today in Long Grove, Lake County sheriff's deputies said in a news release.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle operator was traveling northbound on Route 83 at a high rate of speed, according to the news release. Witnesses told sheriff's deputies the operator was driving recklessly and weaving in and out of traffic.

As the cyclist approached Endwood Drive, he struck the rear-end of a northbound Honda Accord, driven by a 72-year-old Prospect Heights man, deputies said.

The motorcycle operator, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville via ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.

Citations for the operator of the motorcycle are pending, deputies said.