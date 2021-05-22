Aurora woman, 23, one of two dead in Chicago shooting

Two people were fatally shot following an argument at an East Garfield Park convenience store Friday night, according to news reports.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified one of the victims as Destiny Nunez, 23, of the 2400 block of Georgetown Circle in Aurora. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the office said.

About 10:25 p.m., a man was in an argument with Nunez in the store in the 500 block of North Kedzie Avenue. The argument moved to the parking lot, where he began shooting at her and an 18-year-old man she was with, Chicago police said according to the Chicago Sun-Times and ABC 7.

Nunez suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Chicago police said. The man was struck multiple times in the torso and leg and transported to Norwegian Hospital where he was pronounced, police said.

There is no one in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.