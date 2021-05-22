Archdiocesan churches can waive mask requirement for the vaccinated

The Archdiocese of Chicago has added an option for churches to waive the diocesan mask requirement for people who present proof of coronavirus vaccination. The church said it modified its advice to parishes based on changed local, state and federal guidance on crowds and masks,

It will be up to individual parishes to decide if their greeter/hospitality team has the capacity to validate attendees' vaccination status. A picture of the vaccination card on the parishioner's phone will suffice at parishes that decide to accept cards in lieu of masks.

Parishes also are now permitted to plan for increased attendance, amounting to approximately every other pew, officials said in a news release.

"In all instances, all mitigation efforts remain required -- individuals are to maintain as much physical distance as possible, hand washing/sanitization is essential. Registration is still required to manage capacity limits as well as assist in contact tracing efforts, as needed," the archdiocese said.

"As we make progress to overcome the pandemic, many in our community look forward to removing their masks ..." the archdiocese said. "At the same time, we recognize that less than 40% of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated and there remains a risk of infection for many."

At archdiocesan schools, wearing masks will continue to be required of all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, and at all archdiocesan school events, whether indoor or outdoor.