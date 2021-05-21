Where to spend this promised glorious weekend? We've got some ideas

Lambs Farm in Libertyville not only has a farm and a cafe but a place to view pets for possible adoption. Daily Herald file photo

Alt-rock band Local H helps kick off Live from the Lot, the drive-in concert series at Schaumburg's Wintrust Field. Courtesy of Local H

Eighteen model trains run through more than 300 varieties of trees, shrubs, plants and ground covers at The Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe. Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

On this promised glorious weekend, take a stroll through the Lavin Evaluation Garden at the Chicago Botanic Garden. Courtesy of the Chicago Botanic Garden

With sunny days and temperatures in the 80s predicted, this weekend may be the year's nicest so far. Combine glorious weather with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and you have an ideal weekend for an outing. Here are five suggestions for outdoor excursions.

Browse some art

Outdoor art fairs have commenced and Northbrook Art in the Park is among the first. The juried show features artists from around the country showcasing their work in the mediums of painting, photography, ceramics, glass, wood and jewelry. Fairgoers may bring their gently used works of art to Northbrook to donate to The Chicago Furniture Bank, which distributes furnishings to people moving from shelters into permanent housing.

Info: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23, at Village Green Park in Northbrook. COVID-19 protocols include optional face coverings for people who are fully vaccinated, masks required for unvaccinated people, social distancing in place and unidirectional walking. Free admission by reservation at amdurproductions.com. (847) 926-4300.

Catch a concert

Chicago-area alt-rock favorites Local H, formed by former schoolmates from Zion, are among the headliners performing at Schaumburg's Wintrust Field, where the drive-in concert series Live from the Lot returns for its second season this weekend. Dancing is encouraged and concertgoers can set up chairs next to their vehicles. Parking by sections is first-come, first-served. Oversize vehicles, including recreational vehicles, are not allowed.

Info: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, Wintrust Field west parking lot, 1999 Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. $120 per car (up to four people), $60 per car (two people), $30 for each additional person. Face masks required in public areas. See duffentertainment.com.

Enjoy a walk

Take a stroll through the 27 gardens and four natural areas that make up the Chicago Botanic Garden's 385 acres. While you're there, check out the Model Railroad Garden comprised of 18 model trains running on 1,600 feet of track through more than 300 varieties of trees, shrubs, ground covers and plants. Stop by the Regenstein Fruit & Vegetable garden between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up some "Lemon Sun" squash seeds to grow at home.

Info: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through June 6; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 7 through Sept. 6, at 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free timed entry by reservation at chicagobotanicgarden.org. Parking free for members, $25 per car for nonmembers, $30 on weekends and holidays. COVID-19 protocols include social distancing and adherence to Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Masks required indoors for unvaccinated people. (847) 835-5440.

Make a friend

If you haven't yet welcomed a pandemic pal into your life, you may find a special dog or cat at Lambs Farm, which has partnered with Wright-Way Rescue for pet adoptions. Check out the available pups and kittens online, fill out an application and make a reservation to meet your potential family member. The farmyard, garden center, Magnolia Bakery, country store and thrift shop are open.

Info: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 14245 Rockland Road, Libertyville. Donations accepted. Masks are required indoors. (847) 362-4636 or lambsfarm.org.

Take a ride

The Fox River Trolley Museum celebrates the electric transport that helped Chicago evolve into one of the nation's great urban centers. Its collection includes restored vintage trolleys, rapid transit cars, locomotives and cabooses, several of which are available for 30-minute charter trips.

Info: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at 365 S. La Fox Street (Illinois Route 31), South Elgin. Free admission to the museum grounds. Rides range from $1 to $5 per person. (847) 697-4676 or foxtrolley.org.