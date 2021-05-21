U.S. attorney who started Operation Greylord dies at 91

Thomas P. Sullivan is sworn in as U.S. attorney as his 11-year-old son holds the Bible in Chicago in 1977. Chicago Sun-Times file photo

When U.S. Attorney Thomas P. Sullivan took the first steps to begin what would become the legendary Cook County corruption probe known as Operation Greylord, he knew its failure could mean the end of his legal career.

"He did it anyway," friend and colleague Scott Turow told the Chicago Sun-Times. "Because it was the right thing to do for the people of the Northern District of Illinois."

Sullivan died Tuesday at the age of 91. His death was announced by the law firm Jenner & Block, where Sullivan spent his entire career, save for the four years he served as the top federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Illinois during the Carter administration.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.