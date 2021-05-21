Revenues, expenses both rising in new Deer Park budget

Deer Park's revenues are expected to be greater in the 2022 fiscal year because of a recently approved sales tax increase. Daily Herald File Photo

Deer Park's newly approved budget for the 2022 fiscal year reflects a big revenue boost brought on by a sales tax hike and other factors, officials said.

Spending will increase as well -- but not as significantly.

The village board approved the annual budget Thursday night. The fiscal year began May 1.

The plan calls for nearly $4.5 million in revenue from taxes, fees and other sources. That's up from the 2021 fiscal year's estimate of nearly $3.1 million, a roughly 45% jump.

Revenue is increasing so dramatically because voters in April approved a temporary sales tax increase.

Starting July 1, Deer Park's overall sales tax rate will increase to 8% from 7.5%. It will return to 7.5% after three years.

The increase could net Deer Park an extra $939,000 this fiscal year, Village Administrator Beth McAndrews said this week, more than originally expected.

Officials proposed boosting the tax rate because the COVID-19 crisis reduced the village's sales tax revenue. Unlike most towns, Deer Park doesn't levy a property tax, so sales tax revenue is the town's primary source of cash.

Because retail business was down significantly last year, the village reduced spending on infrastructure improvements and cut operating expenses, McAndrews said.

But with COVID-related restrictions easing and more vaccinations being administered each day, officials hope people will return to local stores and restaurants in greater and greater numbers.

"The sales tax revenue has been picking up over the last couple months," Trustee David Lemme said. "That's a good sign."

Additionally, revenues are expected to rise because of funding coming from the federal American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief effort, an increased share of state income tax and money from the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure program, McAndrews said.

With that money coming in, Deer Park officials expect to spend about $4.4 million on programs, services and staff over the next year.

That figure is up about $514,000 from the 2021 fiscal year's $3.9 million estimate, a roughly 13% change.

Expenditures in the budget include:

• A contract with the Lake County sheriff's office for police services, which will cost about $1.4 million.

• Road resurfacing on Field Parkway, Sturm Road and the northern portion Deerpath Road, which will cost about $401,000.

• Stormwater management projects that will cost about $420,000 and are part of a five-year drainage improvement program.

If revenues don't meet expectations, officials will look at deferring projects, Lemme said.

"We're going to monitor it," he said.