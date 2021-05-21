Lindenhurst man accused of stealing school equipment, selling it on eBay

David May, 53, of Lindenhurst has been charged with theft, theft by deception, online sale of stolen property, electronic fencing and computer fraud.

After a six-month investigation by Gurnee detectives, a Woodland School District 50 employee has been arrested and charged in connection with the sale of more than $105,000 in school district electronic equipment on eBay, police said Friday in a news release.

Police gave this account:

Last fall, the school district received several calls from people across the county who purchased electronic equipment on eBay. The devices were locked and displayed a message indicating they belonged to District 50.

The school district compared serial numbers from the eBay purchases with their inventory and confirmed the equipment belonged to the school district. An employee in the technology department emerged as a suspect.

Records obtained from eBay for May's account indicated several serial numbers from computers, cameras, and other electronic devices matched the missing inventory from District 50.

The investigation indicated May sold more than $105,000 worth of electronic devices from the school district during his employment.

Police said May's role within the technology department allowed him to inventory equipment, manipulate documents and records, and confiscate devices without detection.

May was arrested Thursday. He was released on $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 7.