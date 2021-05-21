Feder: CBS 2's Jim Williams to host long-delayed Silver Circle Awards

Veteran news anchor Jim Williams will host a virtual ceremony to honor the latest recipients of the Chicago television industry's Silver Circle Awards.

The most recent class of inductees was first announced in November 2019, with plans to induct them the following the May. But COVID-19 intervened, forcing cancellation of the annual awards dinner and postponement of the program for nearly 16 months.

Presented by the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Silver Circle recognizes individuals who have devoted 25 years or more to the business and made significant contributions to Chicago broadcasting.

In addition to streaming on the academy's website, this year's taped event will air September 12 at 3 p.m. on "The U," Weigel Broadcasting's WCIU-Channel 26.2/WMEU-Channel 48.1.

