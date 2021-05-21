FBI: 'Bandaged Bandit' robbed banks in Arlington Heights, Elmhurst, Skokie

The "Bandaged Bandit" is the moniker the FBI hung Friday on a suspect in seven recent armed robberies, including TCF banks in Arlington Heights, Elmhurst and Skokie.

The law enforcement agency released photos showing the bandit wearing shorts and displaying a prominent bandage just below his left knee. Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect, described as a Black man with a slim build who is in his 30s and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. The man would request money while displaying a black handgun.

The robberies began April 7 at the TCF Bank at 1870 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights. The same man is believed to have robbed the TCF Bank at 9449 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, on April 30 and the TCF Bank at 944 S. York Road in Elmhurst on May 18.

He's also a suspect in robberies of 7-Elevens April 28 and May 2 on the Northwest Side in Chicago, and robberies of a Mobil station in Chicago on May 2 and an Amstar station in Elmwood Park on May 4.