Daily vaccine shots top 120,000 for first time this month

For the first time this month, the daily number of vaccine shots exceeded 120,000.

State health officials Friday announced 126,023 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made it into the arms of people in Illinois, the highest single-day total since April 24.

Illinois vaccine providers have administered 10,767,013 doses in all, with 4,995,694 Illinoisans now considered fully vaccinated, including 73,222 children 12 to 17, according to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health records show 21 more residents died from COVID-19, with 1,573 new cases of the respiratory disease diagnosed.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 22,556 Illinois residents have died from the virus and 1,373,457 have been infected, IDPH data shows.

Hospitals throughout the state report 1,426 patients are being treated for COVID-19 infections, with 360 of them in intensive care beds.

The state's seven-day average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has dropped by 18.5% in a week, IDPH records show. It declined by only 7.3% the week before.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.2%. The rate is the percentage of new cases diagnosed from a batch of tests.