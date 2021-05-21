COVID-19 update: 126,023 more shots, 21 more deaths, 1,573 new cases

State health officials today announced 126,023 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers, the highest single-day total in nearly a month.

Illinois vaccine providers have administered 10,767,013 doses in all, with 4,995,694 Illinoisans now considered fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health records show 21 more residents died from COVID-19, with 1,573 new cases of the respiratory disease diagnosed as well.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 22,556 Illinois residents have died from the virus and 1,373,457 have been infected, IDPH data shows.

Hospitals throughout the state report 1,426 patients are being treated for COVID-19 infections, with 360 of them are in intensive care beds.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.2%.

Case positivity allows health officials to see the level of infection within a certain population group. The rate is the percentage of new cases diagnosed from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.