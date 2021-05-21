Child molester sentenced to 15 years in prison

An Aurora man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting and abusing a child.

Jose C. Baron, 53, of the 1000 block of Second Avenue, will also have to register for life as a sex offender.

Judge Alice Tracy convicted Baron in January of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child he knew, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

The assault and abuse happened between 2015 and 2018.

Baron will have to serve at least 85% of the 12-year sentence he received on the assault charge, but he is eligible for day-for-day sentencing on the three-year sentence for the abuse charge. The sentences must be served consecutively, according to court records. He will receive credit for 175 days he has spent in the Kane County jail.