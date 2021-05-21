Aurora Downtown gives nearly $40,000 in small business grants

Aurora Downtown has approved nearly $40,000 in small business grants this week.

The nonprofit group oversees the "Special Service Area" downtown, and is distributing the grant funds to 13 businesses.

Aurora Downtown's Business Attraction and Retention Committee announced a variety of small business grants of up to $5,000 in February, with a May 1 deadline to apply.

Grant recipients include The Yetee, Wyckwood House, The Riverfront Playhouse, Endiro Coffee, QT3 Fitness, Heath Holding LLC, JH Real Estate Partners, The Perch, Payton's Photography, Aurora Historical Society, Aurora Regional Fire Museum, Fox Valley Music Foundation and Kathryn's Place.

The grants will go toward building improvements and marketing efforts. Some of the projects include theater soundproofing at The Riverfront Playhouse, jazz concerts hosted by The Venue at Mundy Park and new signage identifying occupants Aurora Public Art and Aurora Historical Society at the David L. Pierce Art and History Center.

For information, visit auroradowntown.org.