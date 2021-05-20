Villa Park resident killed in domestic-violence attack
Updated 5/20/2021 2:15 PM
A Villa Park resident was killed Wednesday night in a domestic violence attack, according to police.
The information was posted on the department's Facebook page late Wednesday evening, as police sought the public's help to find the 25-year-old man suspected of the death.
The man is now in custody. Charges have not been filed yet.
The attack occurred near Vermont and Princeton, according to the post.
No other details were given.
