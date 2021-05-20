Villa Park man charged in fatal stabbing

A Villa Park man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of stabbing a woman to death Wednesday night.

Marco Antonio Rubio, 25, is accused of stabbing Esmerlda DeLuna, 24, several times with a large knife, according to DuPage County court documents.

The attack happened around 9:20 p.m., but the records do not indicate where in Villa Park it occurred.

Villa Park police said Wednesday night it was a domestic-violence attack.

Rubio lives on the 0-99 block of West Plymouth Street.

Court records indicate that on May 5, DeLuna requested an order of protection against Rubio on behalf of herself, her three children with him, ages 1, 3 and 6, and a 29-year-old "dependent adult." It is not clear if the request was granted.

Police said Thursday more information will be released after Rubio has a bail hearing. The court records don't indicate when that will take place.