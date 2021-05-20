St. Theresa students entertain seniors at St. Joseph's in Palatine

The sixth-grade class from St. Theresa School in Palatine made the trek to nearby St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly to deliver entertainment and gift bags to its residents Thursday.

The cheerful group of 40 students was supported with honks from passing cars and trucks on the walk down Northwest Highway to the home.

Once there, they were greeted by about 25 eager residents, who were seated along the sidewalk of the facility's cul-de-sac.

Blue skies, sunshine, chirping birds and the parking lot served as the backdrop for the young performers. They shared jokes, performed Shakespeare and read an original story: "The Chicken Who Couldn't Cross the Road," written by sixth-grader Megan Oleksak.

The student trip to St. Joseph's Home for the Elderly is a more than 10-year tradition that had to be revised this year because of COVID-19, after being canceled a year ago, according St. Theresa's Terri Kolbus.

The school's students also assembled more than 200 gift bags for seniors at St. Joseph's and other local nursing homes. Each bag contains art supplies, lotion, playing cards, small games and word puzzles, bookmarks, other decorative items, and a handmade card from a St. Theresa student.

Larger items, such as puzzles and craft kits, are being donated for common use at the homes. The students shared a safe, socially distanced greeting with St. Joseph's residents before heading back to school.