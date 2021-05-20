Illinois ranks 27th in percentage of residents fully vaccinated

With 37.5% of residents listed as fully vaccinated, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranks Illinois 27th among the 50 states.

However, Illinois Department of Public Health officials are reporting 64% of the state's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Among all states, Maine has the highest vaccination rate, at 50.6%, according to the CDC. Mississippi is last, at 26.5%.

Meanwhile, 42 more people in Illinois died from the virus, the IDPH reported Thursday, and 1,542 new cases of the disease were diagnosed. Twenty-two of the deaths were in Chicago and the collar counties, and 20 were downstate.

Since the outbreak began, 22,536 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, and 1,371,884 have been infected.

Since Jan. 1, 64 fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19 infections, IDPH officials are reporting. That's slightly less than 1.1% of all COVID-19 deaths during that time.

State health officials on Thursday announced 89,832 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the state.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered statewide to 10,640,990, with 4,935,680 Illinois residents now considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

Statewide, hospital officials reported treating 1,488 COVID-19 patients. Of those hospitalized, 404 are in intensive care.

This is the first time since April 3 that there have been fewer than 1,500 people hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.2%, its lowest point since March 17. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests.