'Fight Before Christmas' filming closing downtown Elgin street Friday

It's beginning to look a lot, or at least a little, like Christmas in downtown Elgin.

Don't worry, it won't affect the warm weather forecast, just traffic for Friday.

A portion of South Grove Avenue in downtown Elgin will be closed to vehicle traffic Friday to accommodate the filming of scenes for the holiday movie "Fight Before Christmas."

Filming will take place between 11 a.m. and midnight on South Grove and South Riverside Drive.

While no one from the production company could comment, there has been a project in preproduction for many years with the same title. In it, Mrs. Claus, feeling unappreciated for her Christmas contributions after 700 years of marriage, leaves Santa just two weeks before the holiday. Santa flies from the North Pole to New York to win back her heart and save Christmas.

Wreaths and garland have been hung on the light poles along South Grove, giving a holiday appearance that belies the temperatures in the 80s.

South Grove will be closed to vehicles between Chicago and Fulton streets and no street parking will be allowed. South Riverside will remain open to vehicle traffic.

Businesses will be open and accessible during filming. To-go food pickups will have to be on foot, and customers and delivery drivers are encouraged to use the Festival Park lot.

Access for residents of Fountain Square Condominium to their parking garage will remain open. A police officer will staff the closure location to allow residents to pass.