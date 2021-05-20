 

COVID-19 update: 89,832 more shots, 42 more deaths, 1,542 new cases

  • Vaccine providers statewide have administered 89,832 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine over the past 24 hours, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Updated 5/20/2021 12:12 PM

State health officials today announced 89,832 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the state.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered statewide to 10,640,990, with 4,935,680 Illinois residents considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.

 

IDPH officials are also reporting 64% of the state's adult population has now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, IDPH figures show 42 more deaths from the virus, as well as 1,542 new cases of the disease were diagnosed.

Since the outbreak began, 22,536 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and 1,371,884 have been infected.

Since Jan. 1, 64 fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19 infections, IDPH officials are reporting. That's slightly less than 1.1% of all COVID-19 deaths during that time.

Statewide, hospital officials reported treating 1,488 COVID-19 patients. Of those hospitalized, 404 are in intensive care.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate is at 2.2%, it's lowest point since March 17.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

