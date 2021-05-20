Chicago man guilty of raping hotel employee in Oak Brook

A Chicago man was found guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting a female employee of the Oak Brook Hyatt House hotel in 2019, according to a news release from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Oak Brook police were called to the Hyatt on 22nd Street on the morning of Sept. 9, 2019. Julius Ramsey, 38, of the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, had forced a woman at gunpoint into a vacant room, where he sexually assaulted her, put the gun to her head and threatened to kill her, the news release said.

Ramsey was arrested three days later and has been in custody at DuPage County jail since.

Because the crime was committed with a firearm, Ramsey will face a minimum of 84 years in prison.