St. Charles man reported missing

St. Charles police are looking for Brian W. Bishop, a 50-year-old man who has a condition that places him in danger.

Bishop left 611 Allen Lane about 7 a.m. Sunday in an SUV with a white woman with wavy blonde hair, according to a missing person advisory. He was last known to be in the DeKalb area.

Bishop is white, stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He's bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Bishop's whereabouts should call St. Charles police at (630) 377-4435 or dial 911.