Former Lt. Gov Corinne Wood dies

Then-Republican nominee for governor, Jim Ryan, and Lt. Gov. Corrine Wood shake hands at the Lake County GOP dinner at the Lincolnshire Marriott Resort. Daily Herald file photo

Corinne Wood, the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Illinois, has died, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting. She was 66.

Her family released a statement on her passing Tuesday, saying she died peacefully at home "from complications related to her 15-year struggle with metastatic breast cancer."

The Barrington native served as lieutenant governor to Gov. George Ryan from 1999 to 2003.

She's survived by her husband and three children and was described as a loving mother and wife, an attorney and a former member of the Illinois General Assembly, in addition to her position as lieutenant governor.

Full report at abc7chicago.com.