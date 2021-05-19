Former Lt. Gov Corinne Wood dies
Updated 5/19/2021 9:32 AM
Corinne Wood, the first woman to serve as lieutenant governor in Illinois, has died, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting. She was 66.
Her family released a statement on her passing Tuesday, saying she died peacefully at home "from complications related to her 15-year struggle with metastatic breast cancer."
The Barrington native served as lieutenant governor to Gov. George Ryan from 1999 to 2003.
She's survived by her husband and three children and was described as a loving mother and wife, an attorney and a former member of the Illinois General Assembly, in addition to her position as lieutenant governor.
