COVID-19 update: 117,381 more shots, 1,633 new cases, 28 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,633 Wednesday with 28 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 117,381 more COVID-19 shots were administered, a spike from recent days that reflects delayed reports from pharmacies, the IDPH said. The seven-day average is 62,884.

The federal government has delivered 12,967,785 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 10,551,158 shots have been administered.

So far, 4,888,879 people -- nearly 38.4% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Hospitals were treating 1,518 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 2.3%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,370,342 and 22,494 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 67,166 virus tests in the last 24 hours.