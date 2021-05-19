Bartlett police investigating shooting incident on Route 59
Updated 5/19/2021 1:04 PM
A portion of Route 59 in Bartlett was closed Wednesday after a shooting incident there.
Bartlett police tweeted just before 11 a.m. that there was a shooting incident involving a vehicle near the intersection of Route 59 and Army Trail Road.
There were no injuries and police do not believe the shooting was a random act.
The road was reopened around 11:45 a.m.
