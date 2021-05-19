Bartlett police investigating shooting at busy intersection
Updated 5/19/2021 2:15 PM
Bartlett police are investigating reports of shot fired at the intersection of Route 59 and Army Trail Road in which they believe a particular vehicle was targeted.
No injuries were reported in the shooting, which was reported at about 10 a.m., Bartlett police Cmdr. Michael McGuigan said.
"We believe this was a very specific shooting," McGuigan added. "This was not a random shooting."
Route 59 was closed temporarily between Army Trail Road and Smith Road, but it was reopened at 11:45 a.m. as the investigation continued there.
McGuigan said no further details were immediately available, including any description of a shooter.
