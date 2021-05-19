After pandemic-related delay, Buffalo Grove restarts comprehensive planning process

Buffalo Grove is bringing back the comprehensive planning process, as the village hits the play button on work that was paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the village hired a new consultant, Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), to help lead the process. However, the project manager will be Lesley Roth, who led the effort before it was paused, when she worked for RATIO architects.

The comprehensive plan will serve as a long-term vision for the village, helping to guide community leaders on future decisions regarding land use and development.

Under the agreement approved Monday, Chicago-based LJC will receive up to $120,000 to complete the comprehensive plan.

The village kicked off the process in July 2019, using RATIO as the consultant. Two phases of the plan were completed before COVID-19 derailed the process.

Nicole Woods, the village's deputy director of community development, told the village board that when Roth changed firms "we thought it would be beneficial to continue having her as our project leader."

Roth will bring with her most of the team she used at RATIO to the resumption of the work.

"I'm really thrilled that we're going to restart the comprehensive plan," said Roth, who expects a final plan in about seven months. The process will involve community engagement on Facebook, as well as through in-person events.

Trustee Andrew Stein asked whether the village might face financial liability by using materials developed by RATIO who has now gone to another firm, "whether or not we have financial liability to RATIO."

Woods said she believes all of the work on the comprehensive plan, including data and information, are owned by the village of Buffalo Grove, not RATIO.

Village Administrative Services Director Brett Robinson confirmed Woods' statement.