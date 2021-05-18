Wheeling school to host vaccination clinic for anyone 12 and older

London Middle School, 1001 W. Dundee Road in Wheeling, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday for anyone 12 and older. Daily Herald File Photo, 2013

London Middle School in Wheeling will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday for anyone 12 and older, following federal regulatory approval of the Pfizer vaccine for those as young as 12.

Wheeling Township Elementary District 21 is partnering with Jewel-Osco to offer the two-shot Pfizer vaccine to students, their older siblings and family members, as well as family of district staff. The first dose will be administered Friday, May 21 -- a no-school Institute Day for students -- followed by the second shot Friday, June 11. The district will offer free shuttle bus service for any family that needs transportation to and from their appointment.

Appointments should be made through Jewel-Osco at https://kordinator.mhealthcoach.net/vcl/1615050182556.