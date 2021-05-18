State has fully vaccinated about 44% of eligible Illinoisans

About 44% of Illinoisans who are eligible have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Illinois Department of Public Health data indicated Tuesday.

Nearly 10.9 million Illinoisans ages 12 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and of those, more than 4.8 million have been fully inoculated against the virus, IDPH records show.

New cases of COVID-19 numbered 1,495, continuing an 11-day streak of below 2,000 daily infections,, officials reported. But 21 more people died from the respiratory disease.

On Monday, 25,936 more COVID-19 vaccinations were reported. That's significantly lower than the seven-day average of 56,593 inoculations, but IDPH officials said the decrease was related to delays obtaining vaccination tallies from retail pharmacies.

COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are all approved in the U.S. but Pfizer's is the only one approved for children ages 12 through 17. Clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine are continuing in children ages 6 months to 11 years.

Federal regulators on May 12 approved Pfizer's vaccine for children ages 12 through 15. Since then, 38,168 adolescents in that age group have received shots.

The federal government has delivered 12,893,335 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 10,433,777 shots have been administered.

Pfizer and Modern's vaccines require two doses several weeks apart; J & J has a one-dose shot.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,503 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,368,709, and 22,466 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 58,222 virus tests in the last 24 hours.