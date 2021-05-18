COVID-19 update: 25,936 more shots, 1,495 new cases, 21 more deaths

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com, January 2021

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,495 Tuesday continuing an 11-day streak of below 2,000 daily infections, with 21 more deaths from the respiratory disease, officials reported.

On Monday, 25,936 more COVID-19 shots were administered, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

That's significantly lower than the seven-day average of 56,593 inoculations, but IPDH officials said the decrease was related to delays obtaining vaccination tallies from retail pharmacies.

The federal government has delivered 12,893,335 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 10,433,777 shots have been administered.

So far, 4,822,723 people -- nearly 37.9% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,503 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,368,709 and 22,466 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 58,222 virus tests in the last 24 hours.