Body found in Elmhurst park's lagoon

Elmhurst police are reporting that a body was found Tuesday morning in the lagoon at Eldridge Park.

According to a news release, the body of a man was found at 7:50 a.m. in the park at 363 Commonwealth Lane.

Police have not yet released the man's name, pending notification of his family. The manner and cause of death have not been determined. No age was given.

Police ask anyone with information to call (630) 530-3050.

Eldridge Park is a 42-acre site, bordering Salt Creek.