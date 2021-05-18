Body found in Elmhurst park's lagoon
Updated 5/18/2021 5:09 PM
Elmhurst police are reporting that a body was found Tuesday morning in the lagoon at Eldridge Park.
According to a news release, the body of a man was found at 7:50 a.m. in the park at 363 Commonwealth Lane.
Police have not yet released the man's name, pending notification of his family. The manner and cause of death have not been determined. No age was given.
Police ask anyone with information to call (630) 530-3050.
Eldridge Park is a 42-acre site, bordering Salt Creek.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.