Batavia police: Man threatened construction workers

Batavia police say this man confronted two construction workers and threatened them with a knife. Courtesy of Batavia police

Batavia police are searching for a man who confronted two construction workers and threatened them with a knife.

Police were called to the 100 block of Shumway Avenue about 10:39 a.m. Tuesday for a report of man who yelled at two construction workers while brandishing and threatening them with a knife. Police say the confrontation was not provoked.

The man got on a maroon and rode south toward the bike path. The suspect was described as white, approximately 25 years old, with shaggy blond hair. He was waring a black T-shift, gray jeans and black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Later, a woman reported she was screamed at by a similarly described man as he rode south on the bike path in the 1300 block of South River Street.

Anyone who sees the man should call 911 immediately. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man should call Batavia police at (630) 454-2500.