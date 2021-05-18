Authorities: Palatine man was asleep at wheel of Tesla on the interstate

A Palatine man was cited by police in Wisconsin after authorities say he was seen asleep behind the wheel of a Tesla driving on autopilot for at least several miles along Interstate 94 in Kenosha County. AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

A Palatine man was cited in Wisconsin after he appeared to be asleep at the wheel of a 2019 Tesla running on autopilot for several miles along an interstate, authorities said Tuesday.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's deputy was dispatched at 7:51 a.m. Sunday to I-94 northbound after someone made the report, just after the Tesla crossed from Illinois into Wisconsin, Sgt. David Wright said.

The deputy located the Tesla near exit 340 at State Trunk Highway 158, pulled up next to the vehicle and saw the driver apparently asleep, with his head down and not looking at the road, sheriff's police said.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren for a traffic stop, but the Tesla didn't pull over, according to the sheriff's office. The deputy followed the Tesla for about two miles at a speed of about 82 mph and eventually pulled up next to the vehicle again. That's when the driver noticed the deputy and pulled over, sheriff's police said.

The driver of the Tesla was Mitul Patel, 38, of Palatine, Wright said.

Patel couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

During the traffic stop, Patel said he was tired but denied being asleep at the wheel, the deputy reported. Patel didn't appear to be impaired, the deputy said.

"The deputy did observe the autopilot feature engaged on the screen (of the Tesla)," Wright said.

Patel was issued a citation for inattentive driving. The law states drivers must be fully in control of their vehicles, Wright said.

"You can't be sleeping behind the wheel," he said, "even if the technology has gotten to the point where it's possible."