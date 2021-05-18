Aurora man sentenced to 25 years for child sex assault

A 34-year-old man from Aurora agreed to accept 25 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, authorities said Tuesday.

An investigation conducted by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center found Marcos Chibamba Chibamba, of the 1300 block of Monormoy Street, sexually assaulted a child he knew. The child was younger than 13, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Kane County Judge Alice C. Tracy accepted Chibamba Chibamba's guilty plea on May 13.

Chibamba Chibamba must serve at least 85% of the sentence, and he receives credit for the 518 days he's already served in Kane County jail. He must also register for life as a sex offender.