Aurora man sentenced to 25 years for child sex assault
Updated 5/18/2021 4:55 PM
A 34-year-old man from Aurora agreed to accept 25 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, authorities said Tuesday.
An investigation conducted by the Kane County Child Advocacy Center found Marcos Chibamba Chibamba, of the 1300 block of Monormoy Street, sexually assaulted a child he knew. The child was younger than 13, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.
Kane County Judge Alice C. Tracy accepted Chibamba Chibamba's guilty plea on May 13.
Chibamba Chibamba must serve at least 85% of the sentence, and he receives credit for the 518 days he's already served in Kane County jail. He must also register for life as a sex offender.
