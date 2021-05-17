Reward offered for information leading to arest in Naperville shooting

Naperville police are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a Saturday evening shooting that injured one person.

Officers responded about 5:39 p.m. to several 911 calls of shots fired in the 600 block of South Route 59, authorities said.

Witnesses told them one victim had been struck and was taken away by unknown people before they arrived. Police later confirmed the victim was being treated at the hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.

A person with a valid Illinois Concealed Carry License used a personal firearm to shoot at the suspect, who fled the area, police said.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his late teens to early 20s, standing about 5 feet 6 inches tall and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a dark ski mask. He may have left the area in an unidentified vehicle after initially fleeing on foot, authorities say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or through the website, www.napervillecrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.