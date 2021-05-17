Pritzker: Mask guidelines will change soon -- if you're vaccinated

The state will "unwind" its mask guidelines for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 soon, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today amid confusion over the federal government relaxing rules for face coverings while Illinois' strict rules remain.

"It's been a complicated 14, 15, 16 months putting in place a mask mandate. We're working on unwinding it in an inappropriate fashion," Pritzker said at an event in Chicago.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and President Joe Biden announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in public, with exceptions such as public transit and airplanes.

The state issued a mask mandate to reduce spread of COVID-19 in May 2020 that had no provisions for vaccinations, which began in late December. Those state rules have not yet been revised.

"I do think the CDC's guidelines are good ones," Pritzker said. And we will follow them here in the state," "We'll be announcing those changes shortly, it just takes a little a bit of time to work through."

The state itself will not provide an official form of ID showing someone has been fully vaccinated, he said. That's up to private businesses and individuals.

But the state "will provide data and information for private solutions like that," said Pritzker who did not provide further details.

"We're not going to stop people and starting checking for a vaccine passport as part of a state mandate," he said.

The average number of vaccinations have declined since a peak in April.

Scientific and public health data shows that the COVID-19 vaccines work, which should motivate unvaccinated people to get a shot, Pritzker said.

"We are relying on people to do the right things," he said. "We are relying on people to recognize that they don't want to infect unvaccinated people and they themselves don't want to get sick."

If the governor's remarks this morning were any indication, the state's new mask rules might have some face covering caveats for vaccinated residents.

"This morning was the first time I came out of my home not wearing my mask immediately. There was no one standing nearby so I felt comfortable doing that," Pritzker said. "I am trying to be careful when I'm in large crowds. I'm going to take it gently and carefully going forward."

Currently one vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer Inc., is available for everyone age 12 and up but that still leaves thousands of children unprotected against COVID-19. Trials are ongoing for kids age 11 and younger.

Unraveling the mask rules includes revising an emergency declaration and a resolution approved by state legislators as well as working with health experts.