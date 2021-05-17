Popeyes could be coming to Gurnee this summer

A plan to build a Popeyes on the site where the Uno Pizzeria & Grill stands was recommended by the village's planning and zoning commission and could be before the village board for final approval next month. Associated Press

The Gurnee village board could give final approval to open a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Hunt Club Road as soon as next month.

Jack Linehan, the assistant to the village manager, said staff is aiming to have the Popeyes plan before the village board at the scheduled meeting June 7. That date could change depending on when the materials are ready.

The village's planning and zoning commission earlier this month recommended the plan, which would see a Popeyes built at the lot where the old Uno Pizzeria & Grill stands in the Grand Hunt Center strip mall, which is anchored by a Target and Home Depot.

Mitch Goltz of GW Properties said at the commission meeting earlier this month that his company purchased the old Uno's site last year. He said the company plans to split the site into two lots, one for the Popeyes and one for a US Bank location.

"We're anxious to get these tenants open for business very, very soon," Goltz said.

The planning and zoning commission recommended the plan to the village board at a May 5 meeting.