 

Police: Off-duty Chicago cop fled traffic stop before fatal Arlington Heights crash

Charles Keeshan
 
 
Updated 5/17/2021 11:13 AM

An off-duty Chicago police officer was killed early Monday morning when a speeding SUV he was driving struck a utility pole then plowed into the backyard of an Arlington Heights home, throwing him and a passenger from the vehicle, police said.

The 29-year-old Chicago man, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was taken after the crash.

 

A 33-year-old passenger was treated and released at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, authorities said.

Police said that while speed clearly was a factor in the crash, driver impairment also is suspected, but not confirmed.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. when a 2021 Toyota 4Runner heading northbound on Wilke Road veered off the roadway and hit the pole, according to police. The vehicle continued across Kirchoff Road then tumbled end over end into a backyard in the 600 block of South Reuter Drive.

Both the driver and passenger were found by first responders outside the vehicle. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Shortly before crash, a Rolling Meadows police officer on patrol saw the Toyota speeding on Algonquin Road, less than two miles from the crash scene, police said. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the SUV fled north on Wilke and the officer did not give chase.

The crash remains under investigation by Arlington Heights police and the Major Case Assistance Team (MCAT) -- Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (STAR) team.

