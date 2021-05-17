Images: Seniors give thumbs up during graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 16
Class of 2021
Sunday, May 16 was a big day for commencements in the suburbs. Saint Viator, Lakes Community, Antioch, Fenton, Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South held outdoor ceremonies celebrating the accomplishments of their graduating seniors.
Graduating senior Kristi Bober, 18, gives a thumbs up to family after receiving her diploma during the 2021 Lakes Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa.
Senior James Mroczka, 18, walks with graduating classmates during the 2021 Lakes Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa.
Sabrina Perrin, William Perrin and Nakeya Womack, all of Lake Villa, cheer on graduating students during the 2021 Lakes Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa.
Students wait to receive their diplomas during the 2021 Lakes Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa.
Graduating senior Alyssa Gallarneau, sings the national anthem during the 2021 Lakes Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa.
Senior Miles Blood listens to speeches during the 2021 Lakes Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa.
Gratuating senior Kobe Kriese, center, waves to family during the 2021 Antioch Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Antioch Community High School in Antioch.
Graduating seniors walk to the football field during the 2021 Antioch Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Antioch Community High School in Antioch.
Graduating senior Anthony Abbott, 18, checks out his new diploma during the 2021 Antioch Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Antioch Community High School in Antioch.
Senior Eli Ruano addresses his classmates during a speech at the 2021 Antioch Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Antioch Community High School in Antioch.
Graduating seniors walk to the football field during the 2021 Antioch Community High School commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon at Antioch Community High School in Antioch.
Aixa Audrey Benitez-Rojo makes a Scholar Address during Fenton High School's commencement on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the school in Bensenville. "It's time to believe in yourself," she told classmates. Benitez-Rojo was one of two students to make Scholar Addresses as part of the ceremonies.
Anthony Wick waits for ceremonies to begin at Fenton High School's commencement on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the school in Bensenville. "This is not how I imagined my senior year would end," Wick said of the pandemic, "but we made the best of it."
Fenton High School held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the school in Bensenville.
Fenton High School held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the school in Bensenville.
Fenton High School held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the school in Bensenville.
Fenton High School held its commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the school in Bensenville.
Natalia Palazzolo leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the first commencement ceremony at Crystal Lake South on Sunday, May 16 in Crystal Lake.
Karina Bueno smiles as she concludes her address to graduates during the first commencement ceremony at Crystal Lake South on Sunday, May 16 in Crystal Lake.
Kylieanne Kindgren shakes Principal Joshua Nobilio's hand while crossing the stage during the first commencement ceremony at Crystal Lake South on Sunday, May 16 in Crystal Lake.
Graduates toss their caps after the conclusion ofthe first commencement ceremony at Crystal Lake South on Sunday, May 16 in Crystal Lake.
Abigail Woytko adjusts her tassell as she prepares to receive her diploma during the first commencement ceremony at Crystal Lake South on Sunday, May 16 in Crystal Lake.
John Gagliano fist bumps with principal Neil Lesinski during the graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School on Sunday, May 16 in Cary.
Students enter the football stadium during the graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School on Sunday, May 16 in Cary.
Erin Palmero delivers the student address during the graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School on Sunday, May 16 in Cary.
Cary-Grove High School principal Neil Lesinski talks to students during the graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School on Sunday, May 16 in Cary.
Kailey Krigas says the Pledge of Allegence during the graduation ceremony at Cary-Grove High School on Sunday, May 16 in Cary.
