Fatal crash closes roads in Arlington Heights

A single-vehicle crash has closed New Wilke and Kirchoff roads. The vehicle hit a power pole and left the road, ending up in a backyard. ABC 7 Chicago

A fatal crash has closed New Wilke and Kirchoff roads in Arlington Heights.

The driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle and died at Lutheran General Hospital, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

The 29-year-old male was speeding on northbound New Wilke when he lost control, hit a power pole, left the road and drove through three backyards before coming to a stop against a home on the 600 block of South Reuter Road.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released.

No one was injured inside the home.

New Wilke is closed from Central Road to just north of Kirchoff.

Westbound Kirchoff is closed at Dwyer.